PepsiCo ties up with Dunzo to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands

New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Tuesday said it has tied up with on-demand delivery service platform Dunzo to deliver its products from four food brands at consumers' doorsteps.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru to deliver PepsiCo’s products from food brands Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru to deliver PepsiCo's products from food brands Lay's, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker.

The company is planning to expand the service to Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur, a joint statement said.

As part of the initiative, Dunzo would host Lay's e-store on its app and would deliver products within an hour of ordering.

"The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer’ initiative and provide our products at the customers’ doorstep," PepsiCo India Senior Director, Marketing Dilen Gandhi said.

Dunzo CEO & Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said:“Partnership with PepsiCo India will give users access to the products they love while maintaining the highest quality of safety standards in the packaging as well as the delivery of these essential products."

During lockdown, several FMCG companies have partnered with app-based delivery platforms to send their essential products at the doorsteps of the consumers.

