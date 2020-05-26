Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Companies > News > PepsiCo ties up with Dunzo to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands
Namkeen, bhujias and potato chips should attract 5% tax and not 12%, as per a demand put before the GST council. Photo: Bloomberg

PepsiCo ties up with Dunzo to enable last-mile delivery of its food brands

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST PTI

  • The brands are Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker
  • The initiative has currently been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru and will eventually expand to 4 more cities across Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur

New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Tuesday said it has tied up with on-demand delivery service platform Dunzo to deliver its products from four food brands at consumers' doorsteps.

New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Tuesday said it has tied up with on-demand delivery service platform Dunzo to deliver its products from four food brands at consumers' doorsteps.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru to deliver PepsiCo’s products from food brands Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker.

The initiative has been launched as a pilot in Bengaluru to deliver PepsiCo’s products from food brands Lay’s, Kurkure, Doritos and Quaker.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company is planning to expand the service to Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi, and Jaipur, a joint statement said.

As part of the initiative, Dunzo would host Lay's e-store on its app and would deliver products within an hour of ordering. 

"The tie-up with Dunzo will further strengthen our ‘Direct-to-Customer’ initiative and provide our products at the customers’ doorstep," PepsiCo India Senior Director, Marketing Dilen Gandhi said.

Dunzo CEO & Co-Founder Kabeer Biswas said:“Partnership with PepsiCo India will give users access to the products they love while maintaining the highest quality of safety standards in the packaging as well as the delivery of these essential products."

During lockdown, several FMCG companies have partnered with app-based delivery platforms to send their essential products at the doorsteps of the consumers.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated