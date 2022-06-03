PepsiCo to infuse 186 cr for expanding Mathura's food manufacturing unit

ElSheikh added, "The state-of-the-art facility is fuelling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by ₹186 crore in the state. This latest investment is yet another testament of our `Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the state of Uttar Pradesh and is also in line with the Indian Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharath."