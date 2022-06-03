PepsiCo to infuse 186 cr for expanding Mathura's food manufacturing unit

Under the expansion plan, the company will increase the capacity of the state-of-the-art foods plant, by setting up a new manufacturing line that will produce one of the world’s leading nacho chip brand Doritos.
PepsiCo India to invest ₹186 crore for expansion of its largest greenfield foods manufacturing plant that produces the immensely popular LAY’S potato chips in Kosi Kalan, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. This will lead to an overall investment of ₹1,022 crore in the state.
Ahmed ElSheikh, President, of PepsiCo India, said, "The progressive ecosystem and industrial climate in Uttar Pradesh has yielded some fantastic opportunities for PepsiCo India. Thanks to the industry-friendly policies and ease of doing business in the state, we achieved a major milestone of setting up our greenfield foods plant in Kosi in less than two years."
ElSheikh added, "The state-of-the-art facility is fuelling the economic ecosystem and creating job opportunities in UP. Given the tremendous response, we are happy to further raise our investment by ₹186 crore in the state. This latest investment is yet another testament of our `Unnati Ki Sajhedhari’ with the state of Uttar Pradesh and is also in line with the Indian Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharath."
In a statement, PepsiCo India states that the manufacturing plant in Kosi Kalan, Mathura which was commissioned in September 2021, intends to annually source around 1,50,000 tonnes of potatoes for its iconic potato chips brand, LAY’S. Further, a strong backward integration program involving over 5,000 local potato farmers is also being developed.
Notably, the Kosi plant has provided a source of livelihood to thousands of supply chain partners, wholesalers, retailers, etc.
The plant envisions to create over 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities and is championing diversity with a target of at least 30% women employees.