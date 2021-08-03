PepsiCo to sell Tropicana, Naked Juice brands to private-equity firm

Tropicana was founded in Florida in 1947 by Anthony Rossi, an immigrant who had arrived from Sicily at age 21 with $25 and a few words of English, according to an obituary in what is now known as the Tampa Bay Times. He developed flash pasteurization and pioneered orange juice transport by train from Florida to New York in 1970, according to PepsiCo. Mr. Rossi died in 1993.