New Delhi: Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head for foods at PepsiCo India has stepped down from the role of senior director and category head for foods at PepsiCo. Anshul Khanna, who has been with PepsiCo for close to two decades, is set to take over Gandhi's role, the company said.

“Over the last 4 years, Dilen has played an integral part in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s foods portfolio. His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest growing verticals," a company spokesperson said in response to a query by Mint. “Anshul Khanna, a home-grown talent who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years takes over from Dilen as Senior Director Marketing, foods category. Anshul in his last role, was the Senior Director, Global Brands Marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland)," the company spokesperson added.

Gandhi has worked across large FMCG companies including Procter & Gamble; he moved to PepsiCo India in 2016.

Gandhi is set to join Dettol-maker Reckitt Benckiser.

