PepsiCo’s food category head Dilen Gandhi steps down

“Over the last 4 years, Dilen has played an integral part in driving growth and category leadership for PepsiCo India’s foods portfolio. His efforts steered the food business to become one of the fastest growing verticals," a company spokesperson said in response to a query by Mint. “Anshul Khanna, a home-grown talent who has been with PepsiCo for over 18 years takes over from Dilen as Senior Director Marketing, foods category. Anshul in his last role, was the Senior Director, Global Brands Marketing, based out of Dublin (Ireland)," the company spokesperson added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}