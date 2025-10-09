PepsiCo’s plan to boost Lay’s sales: ‘Real potatoes’
Laura Cooper , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 09 Oct 2025, 07:43 pm IST
Summary
The soda and snacks giant is giving products a MAHA-era makeover with natural ingredients.
Lay’s iconic yellow chip bags later this year will include a new phrase: “Made with real potatoes."
