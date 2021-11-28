NEW DELHI: Perfetti Van Melle’s chewing gum and mint brand Center fresh has announced a collaboration with production house Dharma 2.0 for two digital films for its campaign facilitated by Wavemaker India, with support on creatives from Ogilvy India. Dharma 2.0 is a youth-focused arm of Dharma Production that exclusively focuses on creating ad films directed by Punit Malhotra.

This collaboration was announced on social channels by director and Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar on his Instagram with a video. The first digital film titled “Parda" in the series stars Anjali Sivaraman with actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in the leading roles. The company said that the idea was that it was difficult in a post-covid world when people’s faces are not fully visible due to masks and that it was difficult for people to test the waters and initiate a conversation with someone that they like.

The storyline of this digital film revolves around the morning office-going ritual of two individuals with the female lead keen to break the ice and engage in a conversation with her fellow passenger in the lift.

Center fresh mints with its instant fresh breath proposition are portrayed as the enabler of confidence for the lead protagonist. Her confidence backed by fresh breath, helps her eventually break the ice with the co-passenger and brings alive the magic of first meetings.

Rohit Kapoor, director, marketing at the confectionary brand said over the last few years, they had been putting out digital content across key digital platforms to engage with our core consumers on a medium relevant for them. “Our collaboration with Dharma 2.0. is to marry the magic of boy-girl first meetings to create something unique for young consumers to enjoy and retain the ‘freshness’ the brand offers."

Karan Johar said both Dharma and the brand are known for their youth-focused appeal and initiatives and this collaboration further solidifies these sensibilities. “My goal has been to add the extra oomph of the unexpected, to this modern-day rendition of the plot. I look forward to our audience enjoying a little bit of the trademark Dharma moment with Center fresh."

Karthik Nagarajan, chief content officer, Wavemaker India added that with this campaign, they have successfully established the connection of two young brands who share the same DNA and are poised to offer fresh content to the youth.

The collaboration will also be amplified through social media promotions and will release its second film under this collaboration early next year.

According to research firm Research and Markets, India Candy Markets Report 2021, the market for candies was valued $1.64 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 15.40%, to reach $3.66 billion by 2026.

