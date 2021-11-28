Perfetti Van Melle ties up with Dharma 2.0 for Center fresh partnership

This collaboration was announced on social channels by director and Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar on his Instagram with a video. The first digital film titled “Parda" in the series stars Anjali Sivaraman with actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari in the leading roles. The company said that the idea was that it was difficult in a post-covid world when people’s faces are not fully visible due to masks and that it was difficult for people to test the waters and initiate a conversation with someone that they like.