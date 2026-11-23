MUMBAI: Perfetti Van Melle is on track to close 2026 with revenue of ₹4,000 crore, buoyed by benefits from goods and services tax (GST) rationalization. But rising commodity prices and weakening consumption threaten to complicate its growth plans, leaving the confectionery maker with the challenge of protecting profitability in a market where low price points leave limited room to pass on higher costs.
Perfetti Van Melle to close 2026 at ₹4,000 crore revenue; tough year ahead, says MD
SummaryGST benefits and resilient margins buoyed the candy maker in 2026, but soaring sugar and packaging costs are testing the economics of low-priced packs and pushing it to nudge consumers towards larger sizes.
MUMBAI: Perfetti Van Melle is on track to close 2026 with revenue of ₹4,000 crore, buoyed by benefits from goods and services tax (GST) rationalization. But rising commodity prices and weakening consumption threaten to complicate its growth plans, leaving the confectionery maker with the challenge of protecting profitability in a market where low price points leave limited room to pass on higher costs.
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