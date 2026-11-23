MUMBAI: Perfetti Van Melle is on track to close 2026 with revenue of ₹4,000 crore, buoyed by benefits from goods and services tax (GST) rationalization. But rising commodity prices and weakening consumption threaten to complicate its growth plans, leaving the confectionery maker with the challenge of protecting profitability in a market where low price points leave limited room to pass on higher costs.
MUMBAI: Perfetti Van Melle is on track to close 2026 with revenue of ₹4,000 crore, buoyed by benefits from goods and services tax (GST) rationalization. But rising commodity prices and weakening consumption threaten to complicate its growth plans, leaving the confectionery maker with the challenge of protecting profitability in a market where low price points leave limited room to pass on higher costs.
“We had a very, very good year,” Nikhil Sharma, managing director of Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd, told Mint in an interview. “I am on record to say that the GST benefits the government passed on in our category were particularly helpful. We have been able to capitalize on them and benefit the consumer with better quality products. So we have had a very good year—good top-line, good profitability.”
Sharma said Perfetti India's profit margins had not come under pressure, unlike those of some fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers, but declined to share specifics. In fiscal year 2025 (FY25), Perfetti Van Melle India reported revenue of ₹2,997 crore, down 3% year-on-year, while net profit fell 22% to ₹230 crore, according to company filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.
The GST rationalization announced in September 2025 reduced the tax rate on sugar confectionery, including toffees and candy, from 12-18% to 5%, effective 22 September. The rate on chocolates and cocoa products was also cut from 18% to 5%.
But a strong year has not insulated the company from mounting concerns about the operating environment. Sharma said there were “some really dark clouds” ahead, pointing to inflation and its impact on consumption.
“The war, of course, has an impact,” he said. “We saw inflation numbers come out [at a 24-month high]. [When] inflation hits these high levels, and you see drops in consumption happening across the board.”
India's retail inflation hit a two-year high of 6.09% in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit of 6%. The spike was primarily driven by food prices and an unfavourable base effect.
Adding to those concerns, the confectionery industry is facing “never seen before” inflation in commodity prices, Sharma said. “We have seen sugar go through the roof and packaging costs have never really come down post-war because that is directly linked to crude oil prices. When that happens in a category like ours and in other categories defined by the price point—like biscuits and chips—we all have to really scratch our heads and decide what to do.”
The West Asia war, which erupted in late February, triggered an immediate spike in plastic packaging prices in March as crude oil prices surged. By October, packaging prices had risen 60% above pre-war levels, Mint reported.
Sugar prices had also risen 20% year-on-year in September, driven by damage to sugarcane crops. The increase hurt manufacturers of confectionery, chocolates, baked goods and sweets ahead of the crucial festive season, Mint had previously reported.
Across the FMCG industry, companies have responded to higher input costs by raising prices or reducing “grammage”—the weight of products inside a pack. Chips makers, for instance, have been offering fewer chips per pack as mass-market consumers remain accustomed to standard price points of ₹5, ₹10 and ₹20. With further reductions in pack sizes becoming difficult, chips, candy and other packaged-snack makers are also steering consumers towards bulk packs, Mint previously reported.
“Beyond a certain point, you can't cut grammage further, so you move into larger bag sizes or multi-packs,” Sharma said. About 30% of the company's business by value comes from packs priced above ₹1, he added. “We would like that to reach 40, 50, 60%."
Perfetti India is trying to move consumers towards larger packs while improving production efficiencies, and the ₹5 pack remains central to its strategy. “There is no denying the fact that ₹5 will be an important price point going forward,” Sharma said.
The balancing act comes as Perfetti faces competition from Nestlé India and global confectionery makers Mars and Mondelez. Across the category, companies are grappling with higher sugar costs while seeking to drive premiumization and expand festive-season offerings.
Nestlé India's confectionery division, for instance, reported strong growth in the third quarter, driven by volumes and premium launches. “The Confectionery achieved volume-led, double-digit growth driven by market share gains for Kitkat and steady momentum from Munch and Milkybar,” analysts at brokerage firm Axis Direct wrote in an October 16 note. “Portfolio premiumization and festive/event-led engagement successfully accelerated consumer pull.”
Competition is also widening, with new players looking to tap the market for established candy brands. In February 2024, Reliance Consumer Products acquired all trademarks of Ravalgaon Sugar Farm, owner of legacy candy brands including Pan Pasand and Coffee Break. This year, it expanded into biscuits under its staples brand Independence.