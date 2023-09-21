Perfios acquires open finance platform Fego.ai

Perfios acquires Fego.ai, an open finance platform, in an ‘acqui-hire’ deal. Fego's team will join Perfios.

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fintech firm Perfios has acquired Chennai-based open finance platform Fego.ai, two people aware of the development told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The discussions started during Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai recently. The deal was closed this week.

While the deal amount is not yet known, this is more like an “acqui-hire", said a second person aware of the development. As a part of the agreement, Fego’s 30-member team is joining Perfios. Fego co-founder S. Kumar Srivatsan will lead the product and business unit, while S. Kumar Srikanthan, the other co-founder, will be part of the strategy team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Fego had initiated acquisition talks with M2P Fintech, but the deal fell through at the last moment for reasons best known to the two entities, the person added. “With limited runway and after M2P pulled out, this is not really a great transaction."

Responding to Mint’s query earlier last week, Srivatsan confirmed the development without revealing further details.

Established in 2020, Fego offers an open-finance product stack to developers, with its application programming interface (APIs) enabling companies to connect users’ financial accounts, enrich customer experience and understand financial behaviour of its users for use-cases across lending, know-your-customer, collections and wealth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In December 2021, Fego raised $1.5 million in seed capital from 3one4 Capital, Saison Capital, First Cheque, Eximius Ventures, Speciale Invest and some angel investors like Cred founder Kunal Shah, former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, Groww CEO Lalit Keshre, M2P Fintech founders Madhusudhanan R. and Prabhu Rangarajan, and Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna.

Perfios, which offers financial and data analysis software and tools, besides lending solutions for small and medium businesses, recently raised a $229 million Series D round led by Kedaara Capital. It plans to expand in its footprint in North America as well as Europe. The funding round valued Perfios at $900 million, and included some secondary sale.