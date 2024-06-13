Perfios targets diverse sectors, geographies to double revenue
SummaryTo diversify its client base across sectors with these new launches, Perfios has been engaging with even new-age startups and has consistently been building products and solutions that can serve across multiple sectors and geographies
Bengaluru: SaaS-fintech startup Perfios, which primarily serves banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, plans to expand its offerings to other segments, such as human resources technology and commerce, as it aims to double its revenue over the next three years, according to a top executive at the firm.