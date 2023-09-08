Performax to expand footprint to 20k stores by 20252 min read 08 Sep 2023, 12:05 AM IST
The brand is also seeking to grow its business fivefold within two years, positioning itself as a competitor to Puma and Reebok
Reliance Retail Ltd is set to broaden distribution of its sportswear brand, Performax, by reaching out to small retail shops, departmental stores, and stand-alone outlets, and increase its network to 20,000-plus outlets, said a senior company executive.
