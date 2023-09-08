Reliance Retail Ltd is set to broaden distribution of its sportswear brand, Performax, by reaching out to small retail shops, departmental stores, and stand-alone outlets, and increase its network to 20,000-plus outlets, said a senior company executive.

It also seeks to grow its business fivefold within two years, positioning itself as a competitor to Puma and Reebok, said Akhilesh Prasad, the president and chief executive officer of Reliance Retail–Fashion and Lifestyle, in an interview. “All I will say now is that by 2025 Performax will be growing at least five times."

Performax, the value sportswear brand of Reliance Retail, is primarily available through the Reliance Trends stores.

Performax has signed a multi-year agreement with the All India Football Federation, the governing body, as the official kit and merchandise sponsor for Indian men, women as well as youth football teams, having exclusive right to produce kits for all formats of the game. The brand also has the privilege to sell these products in the open market as AIFF’s merchandise sponsor.

Blue Tigers, India’s national football team, will inaugurate the new kit at the 49th King’s Cup tournament in Thailand on 7-10 September.

Reliance already has significant presence in India’s sports landscape, with ownership of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and a stake in ISL, India’s football league. Besides, its sports marketing arm RISE Worldwide, manages top cricketers, including Team India Captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya.

“Now, we have chosen football as it will have the widest impact," said Prasad. However he declined to share financials of the brands association with the football federation.

Last year, Performax had appointed Bumrah as its brand ambassador. It has also partnered with athletes, including Ravi Dahiya, Harmilan Kaur, Manu Bhaker, Yogesh Kathuniya, Ridhi Phor, and Pramod Bhagat.

Performax Activewear pro-ducts, like accessories, apparel and footwear are available at 1,500-plus stores, besides Ajio and JioMart, for ₹1,000 or less.

“We see Performax being made available in at least 20,000 retail points in the country—our own network, plus large format retail stores, chain stores, departmental stores along with mom-pop stores etc. As part of this, 15-20% stores will be Reliance Retail," he said. The brand has already debuted stand-alone stores. Prasad said the retailer could eye the top 200 cities to open stand-alone Performax stores. It already has 11 such stores.

To be sure, India’s market for sports and active wear has grown as the country’s young population participates in various sporting activities. However, foreign retailers such as Puma, Reebok, Nike, and Adidas have garnered high shares in the organized market for sporting goods and clothing.

Prasad said international brands lack the appeal and price points to reach the masses. “If you look at the Indian scenario, we have got only international brands," he said.

Performax may partner with other grassroots sports by sponsoring sporting events at the school and college level, said Prasad.

Reliance Retail is the country’s largest retailer--it operates various fashion and lifestyle brands and retail formats in the country such as Reliance Trends, Azorte, Yousta, Gap, M&S, among others.