NEW DELHI : Vanesa Care-backed fragrance brand Denver has signed Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar (STR) as its brand ambassador. The collaboration with the celebrated actor, the company said, is their way of celebrating its diverse audience while staying stylish.

The actor, also known as Simbu, connects with today’s millennial generation, the company said. It added that he was one of the most admired celebrities in the Tamil speaking markets and this synergy is expected to augment their brand's recall value to another level among its target audience.

Saurabh Gupta, MD and chairman of Vanesa Care said, “There is a strong connect between STR and us. He has worked hard and is known for creating his own path as an established and successful actor and we endorse his hard work and celebrate his success. His star power will help catapult the brand’s recall value to the next level. We are extremely excited about this association and truly complementing in their style and personas. We are certain about the new and upcoming horizons of success."

In a statement, STR said, “The company has carved out a niche in the market of fragrance and grooming for men. I absolutely admire that the brand is venturing into this new space of fragrances. Its brand values and ethos resonate with me. It is wonderful to be representing a brand that envisions progress the way I do."

The brand began in 2007 and sells perfumes and deodorants in the grooming category. Denver had also signed Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Sudeep as its brand ambassadors in 2017, 2019, and 2021 respectively. STR will be the new face of the brand for Tamil Nadu.

Venesa Care competes with companies like Vini Cosmetics, the maker of Fogg, Hindustan Unilever, Godrej, Emami and ITC. The Indian Perfumes & Deodorants Market stood at over $970 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 13%, to surpass $2 billion by 2025, said ResearchandMarkets.com

