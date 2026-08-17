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Global PE fund Permira may lead race to acquire $150-200 mn stake in Cloudnine Hospitals

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Cloudnine had earlier been looking to raise $250-300 million, primarily to fund an acquisition in West Asia.
Cloudnine had earlier been looking to raise $250-300 million, primarily to fund an acquisition in West Asia.
Summary

The likely deal will be secondary in nature, with existing investor True North looking to sell its over decade-old stake in Cloudnine

Gift this article

Mumbai: Global private equity fund Permira may emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a stake worth $150-200 million in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Global private equity fund Permira may emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a stake worth $150-200 million in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals, two people familiar with the matter said.

“Permira seems to be edging ahead of other players such as TPG, which were in the last lap of discussions. They have moved faster with their due diligence and may likely close in on the deal,” one person said.

“Permira seems to be edging ahead of other players such as TPG, which were in the last lap of discussions. They have moved faster with their due diligence and may likely close in on the deal,” one person said.

“The deal will be secondary in nature, with only existing investor True North looking to sell its over decade-old stake in the company,” the second person said, adding that the round has been downsized after the company did not proceed with an acquisition in West Asia.

Permira and TPG declined to comment. Cloudnine and True North did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Mirae Asset bets ₹1,800 crore on India's next growth wave

Earlier this year, British private equity firm Permira marked its first official direct investment in India by acquiring a 40% stake in the real estate and business services platform SILA for $100 million, Mint reported in April.

Led by Siddharth Narayan, who serves as the India head of the fund, the potential deal in Cloudnine would make it one of the early investments for the firm while expanding its footprint in the country.

In June, Mint first reported that Cloudnine was looking to raise $250-300 million in a fresh funding round, the bulk of which was expected to go towards funding an acquisition in West Asia. Allegro Capital had advised the company on the deal.

This fresh development comes months after Kids Clinic India Pvt Ltd, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health & Lifestyle in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $160 million earlier this year.

PE funds

The bulk of Cloudnine’s stake is held by private equity funds – True North (first invested in 2015), Temasek (2024) and TPG NewQuest (2021), while Apollo holds a 9.9% stake worth 785 crore post its transaction in May, valuing the overall asset at about 7,930 crore ($825 million). The promoters own a small shareholding in the company.

Founded in 2006 by R Kishore Kumar, Rohit M.A., M. Ramachandra and Vidya Kumar, Cloudnine is a chain of single-speciality hospitals catering to mother and baby care, including fertility, maternity care, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, baby care and stem cell banking.

Also Read | Apollo’s hospital expansion, 24/7 breakeven to shape its health

The company has about 40 centres across north and south India, spanning 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

It plans to set up units across various metros and tier-I cities, which is expected to reduce the company’s operational dependence in one specific area, credit rating company Icra said.

The company’s operating revenue rose to 1,485.6 crore in FY25 from 1,187.7 crore in the previous year, while its loss widened to 46.4 crore from 27.9 crore, according to Icra’s report from last year. The company is expected to post healthy revenue growth over the near term, driven by a steady ramp-up at existing centres and improving revenue share from the new centres, it added.

Single-speciality segment

Cloudnine competes with Motherhood Hospitals, Indira IVF, Milann Fertility & Maternity, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and other large general hospital chains Manipal Health Enterprises and Max Healthcare, which operate expansive mother-and-child wings.

Also Read | Aster DM wins nod for Quality Care merger, paving way for $7 bn hospital giant

India’s healthcare provider market is expected to grow by over 10% into a $95 billion market by 2030. The single-speciality segment is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to about $12.3 billion in the same period, Bessemer Venture Partners said in a report this year.

There is an industry-wide shift toward single speciality in India, reflecting a structural re-orientation of healthcare delivery. The traditional multi-speciality, jack-of-all-trades hospital model is giving way to focused, standardized, and patient-centric systems, the company noted.

Growth in this new class of specialty-native providers is expected to be driven by an aging population, rising insurance penetration, spend and health awareness and sustained investor interest.

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Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGlobal PE fund Permira may lead race to acquire $150-200 mn stake in Cloudnine Hospitals

Global PE fund Permira may lead race to acquire $150-200 mn stake in Cloudnine Hospitals

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Cloudnine had earlier been looking to raise $250-300 million, primarily to fund an acquisition in West Asia.
Cloudnine had earlier been looking to raise $250-300 million, primarily to fund an acquisition in West Asia.
Summary

The likely deal will be secondary in nature, with existing investor True North looking to sell its over decade-old stake in Cloudnine

Gift this article

Mumbai: Global private equity fund Permira may emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a stake worth $150-200 million in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals, two people familiar with the matter said.

Mumbai: Global private equity fund Permira may emerge as the frontrunner to acquire a stake worth $150-200 million in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals, two people familiar with the matter said.

“Permira seems to be edging ahead of other players such as TPG, which were in the last lap of discussions. They have moved faster with their due diligence and may likely close in on the deal,” one person said.

“Permira seems to be edging ahead of other players such as TPG, which were in the last lap of discussions. They have moved faster with their due diligence and may likely close in on the deal,” one person said.

“The deal will be secondary in nature, with only existing investor True North looking to sell its over decade-old stake in the company,” the second person said, adding that the round has been downsized after the company did not proceed with an acquisition in West Asia.

Permira and TPG declined to comment. Cloudnine and True North did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment till the time of publishing.

Also Read | Mirae Asset bets ₹1,800 crore on India's next growth wave

Earlier this year, British private equity firm Permira marked its first official direct investment in India by acquiring a 40% stake in the real estate and business services platform SILA for $100 million, Mint reported in April.

Led by Siddharth Narayan, who serves as the India head of the fund, the potential deal in Cloudnine would make it one of the early investments for the firm while expanding its footprint in the country.

In June, Mint first reported that Cloudnine was looking to raise $250-300 million in a fresh funding round, the bulk of which was expected to go towards funding an acquisition in West Asia. Allegro Capital had advised the company on the deal.

This fresh development comes months after Kids Clinic India Pvt Ltd, which operates Cloudnine Hospitals, agreed to acquire the maternity, childcare and fertility businesses of Apollo Health & Lifestyle in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at about $160 million earlier this year.

PE funds

The bulk of Cloudnine’s stake is held by private equity funds – True North (first invested in 2015), Temasek (2024) and TPG NewQuest (2021), while Apollo holds a 9.9% stake worth 785 crore post its transaction in May, valuing the overall asset at about 7,930 crore ($825 million). The promoters own a small shareholding in the company.

Founded in 2006 by R Kishore Kumar, Rohit M.A., M. Ramachandra and Vidya Kumar, Cloudnine is a chain of single-speciality hospitals catering to mother and baby care, including fertility, maternity care, gynaecology, paediatrics, neonatology, baby care and stem cell banking.

Also Read | Apollo’s hospital expansion, 24/7 breakeven to shape its health

The company has about 40 centres across north and south India, spanning 13 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Gurugram, Ludhiana and Chandigarh.

It plans to set up units across various metros and tier-I cities, which is expected to reduce the company’s operational dependence in one specific area, credit rating company Icra said.

The company’s operating revenue rose to 1,485.6 crore in FY25 from 1,187.7 crore in the previous year, while its loss widened to 46.4 crore from 27.9 crore, according to Icra’s report from last year. The company is expected to post healthy revenue growth over the near term, driven by a steady ramp-up at existing centres and improving revenue share from the new centres, it added.

Single-speciality segment

Cloudnine competes with Motherhood Hospitals, Indira IVF, Milann Fertility & Maternity, Rainbow Children’s Hospital and other large general hospital chains Manipal Health Enterprises and Max Healthcare, which operate expansive mother-and-child wings.

Also Read | Aster DM wins nod for Quality Care merger, paving way for $7 bn hospital giant

India’s healthcare provider market is expected to grow by over 10% into a $95 billion market by 2030. The single-speciality segment is projected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2025 to about $12.3 billion in the same period, Bessemer Venture Partners said in a report this year.

There is an industry-wide shift toward single speciality in India, reflecting a structural re-orientation of healthcare delivery. The traditional multi-speciality, jack-of-all-trades hospital model is giving way to focused, standardized, and patient-centric systems, the company noted.

Growth in this new class of specialty-native providers is expected to be driven by an aging population, rising insurance penetration, spend and health awareness and sustained investor interest.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsGlobal PE fund Permira may lead race to acquire $150-200 mn stake in Cloudnine Hospitals
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