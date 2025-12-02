Pernod Ricard exits Imperial Blue to bet big on premium spirits
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 02 Dec 2025, 07:26 pm IST
Summary
Pernod Ricard’s exit from Imperial Blue signals a deliberate shift toward higher-margin spirits as India’s drinkers trade up despite regulatory volatility.
NEW DELHI: French spirits major Pernod Ricard India is sharpening its focus on premium alcohol, exiting the mass-market whisky segment even as it launches a new India-made brand aimed at consumers trading up.
