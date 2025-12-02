Pernod Ricard exits Imperial Blue to bet big on premium spirits

“More than 10% of our net sales come from Maharashtra—it used to be the most important market but because of the tax increase, it has gone down in our state rankings," Touboul said. “The retail price increase that would have resulted from the excise revision was 65-70%. We absorbed part of it. Even after mitigating it, consumers still saw a 35-40% retail price increase. Naturally, most of them traded down because they simply cannot afford that jump."