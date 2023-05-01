New Delhi: Alcohol firm Pernod Ricard India, which makes Royal Stag and Blenders Pride, has appointed Jean Touboul as its new managing director. Touboul replaces Paul-Robert Bouhier who abruptly resigned from his post on account of personal reasons months after he was appointed as the country head in January 2023. He will begin his role in May.

Pernod Ricard India has been under investigation from the government and it also faces regulatory challenges in the country. Last year, Last year it was widely reported that it had become tough for the company to do business in India due to the legal tussles over the years. The difference in opinion between the company and the government is on the methodology used to calculate customs duty on imported alcohol. The company’s alcohol brands are also absent from the Delhi market since September last year.

Touboul, the company said in a statement, will lead the India operations after serving as the managing director of its South-East Asia entity based in Singapore.

In his new role, Jean Touboul will continue to report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and CEO of its Asia business, and will be a member of the its Asia executive committee.

Touboul said “I will drive our strategic priorities and the vast opportunities in a culturally diverse market that India is. We have made huge strides in this market by building sustainable operations, while aligning with our focus on innovation and transformation."

Touboul has held leadership roles in Eastern Europe and the company’s headquarters, before moving to Asia as managing director for its Taiwan business in 2014, and later became chairman and CEO of its Korea business.

He was appointed to lead as managing director for South-East Asia in 2021. He joined the group in 2004 as financial controller and internal auditor of its Europe business.

According to think tank ICRIER, India is one of the fastest growing alcoholic beverages markets globally, with an estimated market size of $52 billion in 2020.