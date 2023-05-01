Jean Touboul replaces Paul-Robert Bouhier as Pernod Ricard India MD1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Bouhier had abruptly resigned from his post on account of personal reasons months after he was appointed as the country head in January 2023
New Delhi: Alcohol firm Pernod Ricard India, which makes Royal Stag and Blenders Pride, has appointed Jean Touboul as its new managing director. Touboul replaces Paul-Robert Bouhier who abruptly resigned from his post on account of personal reasons months after he was appointed as the country head in January 2023. He will begin his role in May.
