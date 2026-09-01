Pernod Ricard India cuts at least 200 jobs in two years in major operational restructuring

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard has seen at least 200 exits over the past two years, reducing its total headcount in India to 1,400 as part of a major operational restructuring. The company has asked at least 50 mid-to-senior management employees to leave between January and July 2026, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, with another 20 to 30 expected to exit between December 2026 and March 2027. These cuts affect senior executives across several departments, including the heads of operations, marketing, human resources (HR), and supply chain.

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The latest exits exclude roughly 100 employees who transferred to Tilaknagar Industries following its ₹4,150 crore acquisition of Imperial Blue, Pernod Ricard’s affordable Indian blended whisky brand, in December last year.

Additionally, about 50 of 100 employees left or were asked to resign in 2025 over an internal scandal dubbed ‘liquorgate’, in which staff members were found submitting incomplete or handwritten bills to claim their annual ₹14,000 alcohol allowance, a component of their compensation package.

Senior employees who spoke to Mint said the layoffs are likely linked in part to a global restructuring. Rather than a reaction to weak demand, the job cuts appear aimed at reshaping the business's composition and cost structure, eliminating roles while focusing resources on higher-return categories.

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The restructuring comes during a global slowdown for the company. However, India remains a bright spot; it is Pernod’s second-largest market by sales, driven by rapid premiumisation. “We see an accelerated performance, underpinned by dynamic consumer demand, market share gains, further benefiting from the Imperial Blue disposal, which was less dynamic than the more premium segments,” Alexandre Ricard, Pernod Ricard’s chairman and CEO, said on the company’s earnings call last week.

‘No explanation’ Mint spoke to seven former senior executives, who said the company was forcing people out by assigning poor performance reviews out of the blue, even as the senior leadership suffered nonstop churn. In 2026, about 100 employees were placed on performance-improvement or remediation plans; 50 have since left and some others are on gardening leave, according to the employees Mint spoke to.

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Mint could not independently verify the total number of employees on such performance improvement plans and how many left after being put on one.

One former executive said the company had undergone multiple reorganisations, replacing roles with lower-cost hires from the industry. "It appears they are finding various reasons to make people leave. In my case no apparent explanation was offered for the slump in my performance," this executive said.

Several employees alleged they were let go after being placed on performance improvement and remediation plans despite years of solid performance. Mint has seen one such email. "I haven’t received any adverse feedback during my entire time at the company. In 2026, no review exercise took place, which is against mandated global company policies and protocols. Bonuses have been held back, too," one former senior employee said.

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Another former executive said, "My job was terminated on grounds of restructuring. On the other hand, the communication on record says clearly I have demonstrated strong performance over the years.” As a result, many departing employees felt forced to accept the severance packages, fearing that outright termination would leave them without relieving letters or experience certificates, this executive added.

A marketing employee said the department had not had performance reviews but around 20 people had left or been asked to leave.

Management changes Pernod Ricard’s leadership has seen rapid changes over the past few years. Thibault Cuny served as managing director and CEO from 2019 before he passed away in 2022. He was replaced with French executive Paul-Robert Bouhier in January 2023, but he resigned three months later, citing personal reasons. Jean Touboul, the current CEO, took over in June 2023.

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People familiar with the leadership structure said the executive committee's composition had changed only once in about two decades. But several top level executives have left in the past five years, including the chief marketing officer, who quit last year, and the chief communication officer and chief commercial officer, who both quit this year.

Exit arrangements have varied: one employee who left in July 2025 said system access was cut immediately after notification and they had to return company assets during notice. Another senior employee said they stayed on gardening leave while continuing to draw a salary. At least two former employees cited above have considered or initiated legal action over their exits; Mint has seen one legal notice sent to the company alleging unfair termination.

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Pernod Ricard's international arm did not respond to Mint’s queries. Pernod Ricard India said the company was committed to India, a serious growth market.

The Pernod Ricard India spokesperson added that the company operates with fairness and respect, constantly assessing its structure to stay competitive. "As any company operating in a dynamic and evolving market, we continuously assess our organisation and ways of working to ensure we remain well positioned to deliver on our business priorities," the spokesperson added, noting that decisions are made thoughtfully to strengthen the business for the long term.

Strong sales, legal troubles These cuts come even as Pernod Ricard’s India unit bucks the global slowdown facing the company. According to its latest investor presentation, India’s organic net sales grew 7% year-on-year (9% excluding Imperial Blue) and contributed 13% of the group’s total net sales, making India Pernod’s second-largest market. By comparison, net sales dropped 14% in the US and 19% in China over the same period.

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Data sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler shows Pernod Ricard India reported operating income of ₹27,445.8 crore, up 2.5% from ₹26,771 crore in FY24. Growth had slowed compared to FY22-FY23, when operating revenue rose 10.1% from ₹22,741.4 crore to ₹25,028.9 crore. Net profit, however, rose steadily by 9.4%, climbing from ₹1,604 crore in FY24 to ₹1,754.5 crore in FY25.

However, Pernod is facing a series of legal disputes in its second-largest market. The company is under investigation in the 2022 Delhi excise policy case involving members of the former Delhi government, in which senior executives face allegations of providing corporate guarantees to retailers seeking liquor licenses. Pernod denies all wrongdoing, but its license in Delhi—a key market—remains suspended. Additionally, India’s antitrust regulator launched an investigation into similar allegations against the company in May this year.

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About the Author Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports...Read More ✕ Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.



Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.



Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.



Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.