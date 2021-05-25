Local arm of French liquor major Pernod Ricard on Tuesday said it has earmarked Rs50 crore in upgrading medical infrastructure in the country amid a severe covid-19 wave.

The maker of Royal Stag whisky and Absolute vodka has already deployed over 18 crore since March 2020.

The company has supported the strengthening of critical care support infrastructure in public hospitals, with over 100 intensive care ventilators, 105 high flow nasal cannulas (HFNC), 140 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 35 multi para monitors, along with preventive healthcare support for frontline workers in in 17 states, it said in a statement. This includes providing sanitizers and masks to Punjab Police Personnel, Indian Navy & Air Force (CSD), State Health Departments and Truck Drivers.

“Pernod Ricard India has also supported setting up isolation wards, +350 Oxygen concentrators through the state health departments along with BIPAP machines and HFNCs across the country ensuring that more and more people get access to care when needed," the company said in its statement.

The company has also helped in the setting up of Pressure Swing Adsorption or PSA units in large multi-specialty government hospitals. Eight such PSA unit are being set up in hospitals across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

Moreover, since the first covid-19 wave in the country, the company has helped in setting up of 14 mobile health vans and four ambulances.

“The battle with covid-19 is a challenging one, particularly for rural India, and that’s where the healthcare system will need the maximum support. Over the next 3 years, the mobile health vans, ambulances will continue to reach out to more than 600 villages each year, providing doorstep access to quality primary healthcare, free medicines and accurate information to the rural poor; especially the women, children, elderly, persons with disabilities and those who may have emerged victorious in their fight against the virus but will need long term recovery support. The vans will also aid the local healthcare centers in scaling up the community vaccination efforts in rural India," Thibault Cuny, managing director, Pernod Ricard India, and CEO, Pernod Ricard South Asia said.

