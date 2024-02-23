Pernod Ricard India to invest up to ₹1,800 crore to set up malt spirit distillery in Nagpur
Once complete, the distillery will be one of the largest in India, capable of producing up to 60,000 litres of malt spirit a day.
New Delhi: The Indian arm of French spirits company Pernod Ricard has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Maharashtra government to set up a malt spirit distillery in Nagpur. It will invest up to €200 million ( ₹1,794 crore) for this over the next decade.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message