Pernod Ricard reports 13% dip in India sales

New Delhi: French spirits company Pernod Ricard that sells the popular Blenders Pride and Absolute Vodka brand of alcoholic beverages reported a double-digit decline in India business for the three months ended 30 September, 2020 the liquor major said in its first quarter earnings released Thursday.

Sales in the Indian market were down 13% during the first quarter, but the company said trends in the first quarter of FY21 were improving versus Q4 of FY20. “But demand is still in double-digit decline due to covid-19," the world’s second biggest spirits company said in an earnings presentation. Pernod’s fiscal year starts on July 1.

It said its strategic international brands were very resilient in India—in particular it highlighted the double-digit growth of Jameson Irish Whiskey and Ballantine’s Scotch Whiskey brands. However, its strategic local brand Seagram’s Indian whiskey saw a decline in the quarter.

“India is in double digits decline but improving," Helene de Tissot, Group finance, IT & operations director said in an earnings update. On its future growth and outlook for FY21, the company said it expects growth to return in China along with “gradual improvement" in India.

Overall, sales for the first quarter of FY21 stood at € 2,236 million, with an organic decline of 6% from the year ago period, the company said. Travel retail it said is in a “very significant decline". The liquor major, however, has seen a good start in the USA and China, with strong shipments ahead of festive season.

“Our first quarter is encouraging. Sales were still in decline, but the business has recovered significantly vs. Q4 FY20, thanks to the partial reopening of the On-trade and the strong resilience of our brands in the Off-trade. For FY21, we expect continued resilience of our business in an uncertain and disrupted environment," Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We expect a second quarter that will be heavily impacted by the COVID crisis. There is a second wave of infections in Europe and new restrictions in France, even lockdowns in Ireland, Britain," Ricard told Reuters in an interview.

Liquor sales have been impacted as out of home consumption or consumption in bars and restaurants was largely prohibited till a few months ago. For instance, the national capital of Delhi permitted sales of liquor in bars and restaurants only in September. Moreover, India’s lockdown late March, also brought with it a temporary closure of its liquor vends.

Now, companies are pegging growth on India’s festive and upcoming wedding season.

