Pernod Ricard to bear vaccination cost for employees, third-party staff in India

Liquor company Pernod Ricard India on Tuesday said it will incur covid-19 vaccination costs for all its employees and their families while also ensuring vaccination coverage for third-party staff under the vaccination drive beginning 1 April that allows inoculation for those aged 45 years and above.

The move is in line with what several large corporates have announced regarding employee vaccination. Companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini India, among others have offered to cover vaccination cost of their staff. JSW Group said it will reimburse the cost of vaccinations for its 55,000 employees and associates, including contract and off-payroll workers, Mint reported earlier. Reliance Industries had offered to bear the cost of vaccinations for its 139,000 employees and their family members, including spouse, children and parents.

Pernod Ricard’s policy allows for coverage of employees and their families including—spouse, kids, parents and in-laws.

Pernod sells brands such as Jameson and Absolute Vodka in India.

India's covid caseload has been on the rise, a trajectory that could hurt the economy and businesses if more restrictions on movement are placed.

“The vaccine rollout presents a ray of hope to normal life, and we are doing all we can to win this battle against the pandemic. Facilitating a seamless COVID-19 vaccination cover for all employees, third party staffs, and their immediate families is our first commitment to thank their efforts and keep them safe," said Shrikant Lonikar, CHRO, Pernod Ricard India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via