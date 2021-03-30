Pernod Ricard to bear vaccination cost for employees, third-party staff in India

The move is in line with what several large corporates have announced regarding employee vaccination. Companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini India, among others have offered to cover vaccination cost of their staff. JSW Group said it will reimburse the cost of vaccinations for its 55,000 employees and associates, including contract and off-payroll workers, Mint reported earlier. Reliance Industries had offered to bear the cost of vaccinations for its 139,000 employees and their family members, including spouse, children and parents.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}