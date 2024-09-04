Companies
Pernod Ricard puts up Imperial Blue whisky for sale
SummaryThe French drinks company is on a drive to premiumize its portfolio globally. Like rival Diageo which sold off its low-margin brands in India in 2022, Pernod wants to focus on its premium brands such as Glenlivet, Jameson and Chivas Regal.
Mumbai/New Delhi: French spirits maker Pernod Ricard has put up its Imperial Blue whisky brand for sale in India, as it aims to give greater focus to its premium brands such as Glenlivet, Jameson and Chivas Regal.
