Brands in the United States spend big dollars for a place in the Super Bowl advertisement lineup as the event draws innumerable live and TV audiences and even included half-time performances by superstars such as Beyonce over the years.

However, breaking away from the tradition, Aravind Srinivas has decided to take a marketing gamble, by instead launching a direct promotion campaign during the hyped period. For comparison, AI competitor OpenAI will be making its Super Bowl ad debut this year.

Called ‘Perplexity’s Million Dollar Question’ the promotion boost encourages download and usage of the start-up's AI chatbot. We take a look at how this works, who is eligible and what to do to participate.

What Did Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas Say? Posting on LinkedIn, Srinivas wrote: “There will be no Perplexity Super Bowl ad. Instead, there's a Super Bowl contest.”

“You install the app (not needed if you have the app already), and ask at least five questions on the app during the game, and we will pick one winner to give $1mm. Ask like a millionaire,” he added. Srinivas also linked the official website for the details.

Reactions on LinkedIn were positive, with one user noting: “A specific time frame, a massive audience, and a life-changing incentive? Genius. Perplexity wont' just get downloads - it’ll embed itself as a new way for people to think and search for information in the moment. This is the cleverest case study in AI adoption Ive seen so far. I can’t wait to see the results!” (sic)

Another user commented: “Excellent idea.. why to give money to media for just viewership but let it be a real time lotto.. only addition you could do is, referral route, where if person invites in his/her network and collect the points, there should be some kind of advantage like tie-breaker..” (sic)

Perplexity's Million Dollar Question — How to Participate The contest is closed to all outside the US. In the US, only those above 18 years of age and legal residents are eligible to participate.

As per the campaign website, the Sweepstakes begins at 3 pm Pacific Time on February 9, 2025 and ends at upon the conclusion of the football game between Kansas City and Philadelphia — around 7.30 pm PT the same day.

To participate, you must be a current Perplexity user or activate a new Perplexity user account.

Download the Perplexity mobile app and after signing in click on the link to confirm your participation in the Sweepstakes to be automatically entered.

After you have signed up to participate, ask questions using Perplexity and for each question you ask during the Sweepstakes Period, you will receive an additional entry for a maximum of five (5) entries per user.

The winner will be via random draw from among eligible entries. The winner will be chosen within one hour of the end of the Sweepstakes Period, it added.

What Are The Prizes For the Perplexity Campaign? According to the website, one grand prize is available and will be awarded to the first individual that is drawn from all eligible entries of the Sweepstakes.