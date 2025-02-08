Perplexity AI’s Aravind Srinivas poses ‘Million Dollar Question’, instead of Super Bowl ad in marketing gamble—Details

Brands in the United States spend big dollars for a place in the Super Bowl advertisement lineup as the event draws innumerable live and TV audiences and even included half-time performances by superstars such as Beyonce over the years.
However, breaking away from the tradition, Aravind Srinivas has decided to take a marketing gamble, by instead launching a direct promotion campaign during the hyped period. For comparison, AI competitor OpenAI will be making its Super Bowl ad debut this year.
Called ‘Perplexity’s Million Dollar Question’ the promotion boost encourages download and usage of the start-up's AI chatbot. We take a look at how this works, who is eligible and what to do to participate.
Posting on LinkedIn, Srinivas wrote: “There will be no Perplexity Super Bowl ad. Instead, there's a Super Bowl contest.”
“You install the app (not needed if you have the app already), and ask at least five questions on the app during the game, and we will pick one winner to give $1mm. Ask like a millionaire,” he added. Srinivas also linked the official website for the details.
Reactions on LinkedIn were positive, with one user noting: “A specific time frame, a massive audience, and a life-changing incentive? Genius. Perplexity wont' just get downloads - it’ll embed itself as a new way for people to think and search for information in the moment. This is the cleverest case study in AI adoption Ive seen so far. I can’t wait to see the results!” (sic)
Another user commented: “Excellent idea.. why to give money to media for just viewership but let it be a real time lotto.. only addition you could do is, referral route, where if person invites in his/her network and collect the points, there should be some kind of advantage like tie-breaker..” (sic)
According to the website, one grand prize is available and will be awarded to the first individual that is drawn from all eligible entries of the Sweepstakes.
The Grand Prize is a cash prize of $1,000,000 (one million dollars)