Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas has confirmed his company’s bid for Chinese-owned TikTok's United States business, according to a Fox Business report. Srinivas told the publication the deal would “check all the boxes for investors and President Donald Trump, including an ownership stake for the US”.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some questioning the decision, some doubting Preplexity's funding ability to go through with the buy, and some others posting joyous memes, celebrating the potential end to the conflict over TikTok US' Chinese ownership.

Also Read | Aravind Srinivas: Citations and reasoning traces transforming AI user experience

What Did Perplexity AI's Aravind Srinivas Say? Speaking “on-the-record” to Fox Business for the first time since the speculation began, Srinivas told the publication they are trying to balance the needs of existing shareholders with what Trump wants.

"We’re not trying to be disruptive to the existing shareholders, but we're also trying to get what President Trump wants, which is about American control and also the government getting equity in the new entity. I think that we are offering both of that," Srinivas stated.

Notably, in previous statements, Trump has stated he would prefer if Oracle's Larry Elison or close advisor and Tesla Chief Elon Musk bought TikTok US. He has also pushed for the US to have 50 per cent ownership position in a joint venture (JV).

The report added that ByteDance and TikTok representatives did not reply to queries.

Also Read | Trump says he’s open to Elon Musk or Larry Ellison purchasing TikTok

What Is Preplexity's Likely Deal for TikTok Ownership? Perplexity reportedly submitted its bid to TikTok parent ByteDance in January.

The report noted that the deal would result in a combined TikTok US and Perplexity AI search engine and if an initial public offering (IPO) eventually happened, the US would receive warrants that would be 50 per cent of the combined company.

What Benefit Does the TikTok Deal Give Srinivas' Perplexity? As an AI search engine start-up, Perplexity is likely looking to challenge sector behemoth Google with a combined force from largely popular TikTok.

Perplexity reps told the publication there is much to be gained, especially since both products — Perplexity and TikTok are geared towards the youth who are “increasingly using TikTok for search”.

Also Read | The battle for TikTok is for control of public opinion, not national security

How Did Social Media Users React? One social media user on X questioned: “Does Perplexity have the funding to pull it off?” (sic) continuing with: “You can’t win the game if you’re not willing to play! If they can pull off the acquisition, I see the advantages of the combined company.” (sic)

Another user praised the bold move, saying: “When a $9B Startup proposes to ByteDance (Tok Tok) a $50B Giant: It’s Not a Bailout, it’s a Strategic Synergy or A Patriotic Rescue Mission.” (sic)