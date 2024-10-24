Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas proposes revenue deals for publishers
SummaryWall Street Journal parent Dow Jones sued the AI startup this week, alleging copyright infringement.
Perplexity wants to reach revenue-sharing partnerships with news publishers that have criticized the AI-search startup for allegedly misappropriating their content, its chief executive said Wednesday.
