Perplexity plans IPO in 2028, ‘agnostic’ of OpenAI, Anthropic's listings, says CEO Aravind Srinivas: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) player Perplexity is aiming to finalise its initial public offering in 2028 regardless of how rivals Anthropic and OpenAI fare with their own IPOs, CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC on 9 June (today).

Notably, OpenAI filed its confidential IPO on 8 June after Anthropic made its move last week. Further, billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is also working on a listing to be filed on Friday, 12 June, as per the report.

This was also confirmed to Reuters by Perplexity's Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko. "By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business," he said in an emailed statement.

‘Certainly, will be ripple effects’ “I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out,” Srinivas told the channel on Tuesday.

"I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well," he stated, however adding that the AI company is “planning something in 2028” and this is “agnostic” of how Anthropic or OpenAI's listings perform

Vision for multi-model — What does this mean? Meanwhile, speaking about his company's vision for AI operating systems during Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's keynote session at COMPUTEX 2026, Srinivas outlined “Perplexity Computer” which aims to coordinate multiple artificial intelligence models, tools and files while balancing privacy, cost and performance.

Launched in February this year, as a system that can use up to 20 AI models and orchestrate tasks across different tools and files, he said it “creates a team of agents, orchestrates across models, tools, and files in one single system”.

The event was organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Srinivas' remarks are being viewed at as the AI industry growing focus on personal devices while continuing to use data centres for more compute-intensive tasks.

Perplexity Computer: Key highlights How does Perplexity Computer work? The user has to describe the product they desire, and Perplexity Computer breaks the assignment into specific tasks and dedicates sub-agents to do the work from start to finish.