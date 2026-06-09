Perplexity plans IPO in 2028, ‘agnostic’ of OpenAI, Anthropic's listings, says CEO Aravind Srinivas: Report

Artificial intelligence (AI) player Perplexity is aiming to finalise its initial public offering in 2028 regardless of how rivals Anthropic and OpenAI fare with their own IPOs, CEO Aravind Srinivas told CNBC on 9 June (today).

Notably, OpenAI filed its confidential IPO on 8 June after Anthropic made its move last week. Further, billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is also working on a listing to be filed on Friday, 12 June, as per the report.

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This was also confirmed to Reuters by Perplexity's Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko. "By consistently holding 2028 as our earliest date for an IPO, Perplexity has been able to build a healthy, high-growth business," he said in an emailed statement.

‘Certainly, will be ripple effects’ “I certainly think there will be ripple effects if they don't go well, like there is no sugar coating on that. The SpaceX IPO this week will definitely be a leading indicator of how Anthropic or OpenAI will go out,” Srinivas told the channel on Tuesday.

"I think it's important for the AI industry that these IPOs go well, and I actually think they will go well, because they’re doing well," he stated, however adding that the AI company is “planning something in 2028” and this is “agnostic” of how Anthropic or OpenAI's listings perform

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Vision for multi-model — What does this mean? Meanwhile, speaking about his company's vision for AI operating systems during Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's keynote session at COMPUTEX 2026, Srinivas outlined “Perplexity Computer” which aims to coordinate multiple artificial intelligence models, tools and files while balancing privacy, cost and performance.

Launched in February this year, as a system that can use up to 20 AI models and orchestrate tasks across different tools and files, he said it “creates a team of agents, orchestrates across models, tools, and files in one single system”.

The event was organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Srinivas' remarks are being viewed at as the AI industry growing focus on personal devices while continuing to use data centres for more compute-intensive tasks.

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Perplexity Computer: Key highlights How does Perplexity Computer work? The user has to describe the product they desire, and Perplexity Computer breaks the assignment into specific tasks and dedicates sub-agents to do the work from start to finish.

Computer is a general-purpose digital worker that operates the same interfaces you do. It is the next evolution of AI.

Perplexity Computer is a system that creates and executes entire workflows, capable of running for hours or even months, the company stated.

It can also pick the best model for the job, including from competitors' models. It can outsource, say, image generation work to Google Nano Banana or video generation work to Veo 3.1.

It runs Opus 4.6 for its core reasoning engine and orchestrates sub-agents with the best models for specific tasks: Gemini for deep research (creating sub-agents), Nano Banana for images, Veo 3.1 for video, Grok for speed in lightweight tasks, and ChatGPT 5.2 for long-context recall and wide search.

Its “model agnostic harness” would allow it to adjust its selection as AI models advance and users who want to choose specific models for specific subtasks can do so. (With inputs from Agencies)

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn