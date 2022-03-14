Persistent Systems acquires US-based MediaAgility for nearly $72 million

“At MediaAgility, we’ve focused on building end-to-end cloud-native engineering capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform. With the growing demand for our services, we were looking to scale globally at a much faster rate. Persistent shares our vision for driving transformation for clients in the new multicloud world. I am excited to help create and lead the new Google business unit at Persistent based on our capabilities and thriving Google Cloud partnership," said Rajesh Abhyankar, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, MediaAgility.