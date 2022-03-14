Persistent Systems acquires US-based MediaAgility for nearly $72 million

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Persistent Systems today announced it has acquired US-based MediaAgility and its subsidiaries for nearly $72 million. The deal includes an upfront payment of $53.25 million to shareholders of MediaAgility.
Persistent Systems will also pay an $17.75 million earnout to eligible shareholders of MediaAgility and a retention payment, where certain key employees will be eligible for an aggregate amount of $0.71 million over the next two years contingent on employment continuity.
On Monday, Persistent Systems shares closed nearly 3% higher at ₹4,483 apiece on NSE.
Incorporated in October 2009, MediaAgility Inc. is a global cloud transformation services provider with deep expertise in building scalable, cloud-based solutions as a Google Cloud Premier Partner. It provides cloud-native application development and modernization, analytics and AI, cloud engineering, migrations, and managed services to its enterprise service clients across the globe. It has presence in US, India, UK, Mexico and Singapore.
The acquisition is likley to be completed within six-eight weeks or before.
The acquisition will enhance Persistent’s partnership with Google and will be the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit. This will
enable us to offer verticalised solutions around the Google cloud ecosystem, in-line with our strategy to add relevant skills across key hyperscaler partners, Persistent Systems said in a filing.
“We are seeing rapid growth in cloud adoption across industries, and we continue to make investments to better serve our clients on their ever-evolving digital journey. The acquisition of MediaAgility builds on our existing partnership with Google and lays the foundation for a dedicated Google business unit that will enable verticalized solutions, continuing Persistent’s strategy to add relevant skills across key hyperscale partners. Together, we look forward to
unleashing Persistent’s full potential across our client base," said Persistent Systems CEO Sandeep Kalra.
“At MediaAgility, we’ve focused on building end-to-end cloud-native engineering capabilities on the Google Cloud Platform. With the growing demand for our services, we were looking to scale globally at a much faster rate. Persistent shares our vision for driving transformation for clients in the new multicloud world. I am excited to help create and lead the new Google business unit at Persistent based on our capabilities and thriving Google Cloud partnership," said Rajesh Abhyankar, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder, MediaAgility.
