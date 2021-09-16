Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Persistent Systems expects demand to remain strong over next 3-5 years: Emkay Research

Persistent Systems expects demand to remain strong over next 3-5 years: Emkay Research

Premium
Persistent Systems is considering mergers and acquisitions to add capabilities across service lines. (Photo: Company website)
1 min read . 01:01 PM IST Livemint

  • The company is on track to achieve its goal of $1 billion revenue run rate over the next few years. Management has indicated that $10-50 million size deals remain a sweet spot although it is seeing a gradual increase in the deal size

BENGALURU: Mid-sized IT services company  Persistent Systems Ltd has been witnessing broad-based healthy demand and expects the trend to continue over next 3-5 years, according to a report by Emkay Research.

BENGALURU: Mid-sized IT services company  Persistent Systems Ltd has been witnessing broad-based healthy demand and expects the trend to continue over next 3-5 years, according to a report by Emkay Research.

“It is confident of sustaining the revenue growth momentum on the back of broad-based demand, robust deal intake, healthy deal pipeline and new logo additions," the report said.

“It is confident of sustaining the revenue growth momentum on the back of broad-based demand, robust deal intake, healthy deal pipeline and new logo additions," the report said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to the brokerage firm, Persistent Systems has been focusing on increasing the share of revenue from its Europe market over the next few years, organically and inorganically. It expects revenues from Europe to rise to 15-18% of total revenue in the next 3-5 years from 9.5% currently.

Growth will be helped by cross-selling opportunities across the client base, traction in partnerships with Salesforce, Appian, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and others, and new logo additions in banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and healthcare.

The company is on track to achieve its goal of $1 billion revenue run rate over the next few years, Emkay Research said. Management indicated that $10-50 million size deals remain a sweet spot although it is seeing a gradual increase in deal size.

Persistent Systems is considering mergers and acquisitions to add capabilities across service lines (cloud, data and security), verticals (BFSI and healthcare) and geography (Europe).

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Has Clubhouse plateaued before it peaked?

Premium

Managing money vital for earnings from gigs

Premium

Zoho to hire up to 2,000 people for rural offices

Premium

The app that’s making Dish TV investors see red

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!