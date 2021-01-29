Persistent Systems' net profit jumps 37.5% in December quarter

Homegrown technology services company Persistent Systems on Friday reported a net profit of ₹120.9 crore, up 37.5% year on year (y-o-y) for the quarter ended 31 December 2020.

The company generated consolidated revenue of ₹1,075 crore, up 16.5% from the corresponding period in the last year, while EBITDA jumped 47.8% y-o-y to ₹182.4 crore during the period under review.

Technology Companies & Emerging Verticals accounted for 51.5% of the company’s revenue, followed by Banking Financial Services and Insurance (29.5%) and Health Care and Life Sciences (19.1%).

“We have consistently grown over the last many quarters, and that growth has come on the back of larger deals that we have booked. Also in this quarter we booked about INR 302 million worth of new business. So a combination of newer deals that we have booked, and older deals getting fulfilled in terms of the wrap ups and getting to full execution have contributed to the growth," Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems told Mint.

In terms of geographical location, North America remains the biggest market for the company with market share of 81%. Europe replaced India as the second biggest market, accounting for 8.8% of revenue as compared to 7.6% in September quarter. India’s market share grew from 8.1% in Sep quarter to 8.6% in December quarter.

“Our biggest market obviously will tend to be North America. But we have seen growth in India and will continue to do so. We are seeing good traction here whether it is in financial services, software and products or health licensing," added Kalra.

Kalra further said, the headcount addition was significant in December quarter. Net addition in the quarter was 1618, taking the company’s overall headcount to over 12,400.

