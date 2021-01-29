Persistent Systems' net profit jumps 37.5% in December quarter

“We have consistently grown over the last many quarters, and that growth has come on the back of larger deals that we have booked. Also in this quarter we booked about INR 302 million worth of new business. So a combination of newer deals that we have booked, and older deals getting fulfilled in terms of the wrap ups and getting to full execution have contributed to the growth," Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems told Mint.