Persistent Systems strengthens leadership team to drive growth

“As we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world, Yogesh’s (Patgaonkar) diverse experience across HR, P&L and consulting will help in the seamless integration and development of our global workforce. At the same time, ESG and Risk Management are at the core of our strategy, and we look forward to Sameer’s (Bendre) leadership in driving tangible business outcomes in these areas as well as other operational efficiencies," said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems.