Persistent Systems strengthens leadership team to drive growth

Sameer Bendre will be chief of operations and oversee Persistent’s ESG and risk management priorities as well as enterprise information systems and administration functions. Yogesh Patgaonkar has joined as chief people officer, and will be responsible for the company's global HR function
BENGALURU: Persistent Systems Ltd. is bolstering its leadership team by inducting senior leaders to support the company’s growth and strategic initiatives.
Sameer Bendre, formerly chief people officer, will take on the role of chief of operations with the responsibility for overseeing Pune-based Persistent’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and risk management priorities as well as the company’s enterprise information systems and administration functions.
Yogesh Patgaonkar has joined Persistent Systems as chief people officer. In this role, he will be responsible for the company's global HR function, including learning & development as well as talent acquisition.
Patgaonkar brings over 28 years of experience handling strategically critical roles setting up and scaling the HR function to cater to global operations across leading organizations like RPG Group, L&T, and Mphasis. He joins Persistent after a consulting stint where he set up a successful practice to work on executive coaching and strategic interventions for organizations across industries. He will be a member of Persistent’s executive team and will be based out of Pune.
“As we continue to grow organically and through acquisitions around the world, Yogesh’s (Patgaonkar) diverse experience across HR, P&L and consulting will help in the seamless integration and development of our global workforce. At the same time, ESG and Risk Management are at the core of our strategy, and we look forward to Sameer’s (Bendre) leadership in driving tangible business outcomes in these areas as well as other operational efficiencies," said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems.
