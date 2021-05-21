Persistent Systems to acquire Sureline Systems for $2.5 million

BENGALURU: Persistent Systems Ltd has entered an agreement to acquire select assets and employees of Sureline Systems for a maximum purchase consideration of $2.5 million, the company said in an exchange filing.

The acquisition is expected to bolster Persistent Systems’ cloud transformation offerings and solutions by reducing cloud migration costs and fasten the process of modernisation from on-premise data centres to multi-cloud environments.

“Based in San Jose, California, and Pune, India, Sureline Systems delivers ‘cloud migration without constraints’ through a set of proven platforms. These assets augment our existing cloud and infrastructure capabilities, including cloud advisory services, cloud migration and modernization offerings, and multi-cloud managed services," the company said in a blog post.

Incorporated in 2010, Sureline Systems provides cloud migration and disaster recovery (DR) solutions. Persistent is acquiring selected contracts, intellectual property, employees and assets used in the business of Sureline Systems.

“Whether it’s a lift and shift or a cloud-native initiative with a containerized approach, the Sureline platform offers cloud migration with easy workflow and automation, reducing human intervention and manual errors. The ability to test migrated applications and data in a sandbox provides end-to-end integrity validation and eliminates unnecessary business disruption," the blog post stated.

