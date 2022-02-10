Persistent Systems to acquire US-based Data Glove for $90.50 million

“As our clients continue their digital acceleration, cloud modernization and workforce productivity remain as critical as ever to sustaining competitive advantage and reducing costs. With the acquisition of Data Glove, we are forming a new Microsoft business unit to enhance our partnership and expand our expertise in Azure-based digital transformation, enabling us to capture a larger share of this high growth market. This acquisition also broadens our delivery capabilities with highly skilled talent, establishing a new nearshore delivery centre in Costa Rica and expanding our presence in the US and India," said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent Systems.

