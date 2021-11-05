Persistent Systems to reach $1 bn annual organic revenue in 6-8 qtrs: Report

The company called out following levers for margin expansion: a) They convert one large five-year contract from revenue sharing to service contract on account of lower-than-expected revenue for one of the particular products, which will raise margins to the company level in that project b) pyramid rationalization, guided for 2,500 fresher hiring in the next one year, c) improve utilization (guided for 83-84% stable range for utilization d) price hikes.

