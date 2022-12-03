Kimirica Lifestyle Private Limited owned-personal care brand Kimirca has signed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. She will endorse the company’s bath and wellness range. The company said she will be seen digitally and in hoardings, promoting the brand.

“The brand reached out to me and since I had used the products, I was sure this is a brand to watch out for," said the actor. She will promote its Love Story collection which has been created for the actor and is vegan, ethically sourced, and cruelty-free.The company primarily supplies products to hotel brands like The Leela, Hyatt, Fairmont, Marriott International and Radisson Hotel Group, has also retail stores in about 30 locations in the country and retails in about 25 countries.

The company’s founder Kimi Jain said, “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. Our passion is to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. And our partnership with Kiara Advani aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of." The collaboration will entail products that have been handpicked and endorsed by the Bollywood actor.

