Personal care brand Kimirica appoints Kiara Advani as brand ambassador
Kiara Advani will endorse the company’s bath and wellness range and will be seen digitally and in hoardings, promoting the brand.
Kimirica Lifestyle Private Limited owned-personal care brand Kimirca has signed Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. She will endorse the company’s bath and wellness range. The company said she will be seen digitally and in hoardings, promoting the brand.