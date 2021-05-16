PEs set to make a $3-4 billion bet on intermediate pharma companies

More than investment in growth capital, investors may prefer a buyout in this segment, he said. The unprecedented surge in PE investment in these firms in India is a result of the raging second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, which has boosted the demand for medicines and other healthcare ingredients. “To an extent, the whole episode of the US and Europe shifting their manufacturing sites from China to India has played a role in boosting the growth potential of companies in API and the contract manufacturing segment," said Agrawal.

