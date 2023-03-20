Pet care brand Zigly targets 150 stores by ’28

Pet care brand Zigly targets 150 stores by ’282 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Zigly is scouting for locations in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and has invested about ₹50 crore so far, out of which ₹25 crore was spent to build assets and the rest for operational expenses, said Cosmo First’s group chief executive Pankaj Poddar
Zigly, an omnichannel pet care firm owned by Cosmo First Ltd, will add 20 stores in 2024, and have a network of 150 outlets over the next five years to expand its presence across all metros. At present, it operates 14 stores across north India.
