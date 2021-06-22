NEW DELHI: Menswear apparel brand Peter England on Tuesday launched a campaign to incentivise vaccinated shoppers, in line with several other brands that are now using vaccination as a plank to drive marketing activities and boost consumption.

Peter England said it will offer free shopping worth Rs1,000 for customers who have taken the covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccinated Customers making purchase of Rs1,999 can redeem the special offer at exclusive Peter England showrooms. All they need to do is show proof of vaccination, either CoWin screengrab or dose certificate, along with their Aadhaar card," the retailer said.

Peter England, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, joins brands such as McDonald’s and Godrej Appliances that are offering some incentives to consumers who are vaccinated.

Globally, too, marketing campaigns around vaccination have been announced by several large companies such as AB InBev, OkCupid, Tinder etc.

The apparel brand said it will offer the one-time discount over and above other discounts applicable at the time of purchase.

Customers who have received just the first dose of the vaccine are also eligible to avail of this benefit till 30th June 2021, the retailer said.

It has started a #TimetoVaccinate hashtag across its social media platforms to push the campaign.

“We recognise that as a community, we are facing a catastrophic pandemic on a global level and we feel it’s our responsibility to keep propelling the vaccination movement across the nation. With this initiative from Peter England, we aim to ensure the well-being of our patrons," said Manish Singhai, chief operating officer, Peter England.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.