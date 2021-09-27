Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Peter England rolls out casual wear line with Bajaj Avenger

Peter England rolls out casual wear line with Bajaj Avenger

Peter England will launch denims, t-shirts, and rugged shirts under the collection.
02:13 PM IST

  • The “Biker” collection is designed to appeal to younger consumers, the retailer said

NEW DELHI : Menswear apparel brand Peter England, from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has expanded its range of casual clothing for men in association with Bajaj Avenger—a motorcycle brand manufactured by Bajaj Auto.

The “Biker" collection is designed to appeal to younger consumers, the retailer said.

Peter England will launch denims, T-shirts, and rugged shirts under the collection.

The Biker collection is priced from 699 onwards and are available across 1,000 plus exclusive Peter England brand outlets and multi-brand retail stores as well as the brand’s own website.

The move marks yet another attempt by companies to launch apparel fit for more casual occasions.

Even as consumers slowly resume work, dressing down is likely to remain in vogue.

“This is a casual driven market. Therefore, we aim to provide not only style but package it with comfort for all our customers. Denims are ergonomically designed for absolute comfort during long rides. We are happy to associate with Bajaj, which is synonymous with new age India’s aspirations and together we will make this campaign a huge success," said Manish Singhai, chief operating officer, Peter England.

The brand has also partnered Bajaj Auto to roll out introductory offers and promotions.

