FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart (REUTERS)
BOYA files plea against e-tailers for selling fakes

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:24 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • The petition has been filed against 46 entities including several e-commerce firms as well as their sellers on the respective platforms
  • The brand also sent the accused e-commerce entities legal notices, bringing the matter to their purview, before moving to court

Bengaluru: Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Ltd, the Chinese owner of BOYA wireless microphones and accessories, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court aga-inst Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and Snapdeal for allegedly selling fake versions of its products.

The firm moved the court against 46 entities, including e-commerce firms and their sellers. According to the petition, the e-commerce platforms were duping customers by selling fakes of BOYA products, harming the brand’s reputation and goodwill following growing customer complaints.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the petition. At the first hearing last week, the HC passed an ad interim injunction, barring entities from selling the products on e-commerce sites.

To verify customer complaints, Shenzhen Jiayz also placed test orders from the seller entities on the e-commerce sites with products having the same serial numbers.

“Our client BOYA found that a list of reputed e-commerce entities have been selling fake products under its brand name, with no procedures put in place to restrict the sale of these fake products, cheating customers," said Lal Singh Thakur, advocate, Lal Singh Thakur and Associates, representing BOYA.

“We approached the Delhi High Court on the matter and asked for immediate removal of these 42 sellers from the accused e-commerce platforms," the lawyer added.

