Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BOYA files plea against e-tailers for selling fakes
FILE PHOTO: The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart

BOYA files plea against e-tailers for selling fakes

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • The petition has been filed against 46 entities including several e-commerce firms as well as their sellers on the respective platforms
  • The brand also sent the accused e-commerce entities legal notices, bringing the matter to their purview, before moving to court

Bengaluru: Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Ltd, the Chinese owner of BOYA wireless microphones and accessories, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court aga-inst Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and Snapdeal for allegedly selling fake versions of its products.

Bengaluru: Shenzhen Jiayz Photo Industrial Ltd, the Chinese owner of BOYA wireless microphones and accessories, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court aga-inst Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq and Snapdeal for allegedly selling fake versions of its products.

The firm moved the court against 46 entities, including e-commerce firms and their sellers. According to the petition, the e-commerce platforms were duping customers by selling fakes of BOYA products, harming the brand’s reputation and goodwill following growing customer complaints.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The firm moved the court against 46 entities, including e-commerce firms and their sellers. According to the petition, the e-commerce platforms were duping customers by selling fakes of BOYA products, harming the brand’s reputation and goodwill following growing customer complaints.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Mint has reviewed a copy of the petition. At the first hearing last week, the HC passed an ad interim injunction, barring entities from selling the products on e-commerce sites.

To verify customer complaints, Shenzhen Jiayz also placed test orders from the seller entities on the e-commerce sites with products having the same serial numbers.

“Our client BOYA found that a list of reputed e-commerce entities have been selling fake products under its brand name, with no procedures put in place to restrict the sale of these fake products, cheating customers," said Lal Singh Thakur, advocate, Lal Singh Thakur and Associates, representing BOYA.

“We approached the Delhi High Court on the matter and asked for immediate removal of these 42 sellers from the accused e-commerce platforms," the lawyer added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.