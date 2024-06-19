Petrobras Greenlights Tax Payment That Helps Lula’s Budget
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian oil giant Petrobras agreed to pay 19.8 billion reais ($3.49 billion) in back taxes to the federal government at a time when President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking increased revenue to help balance the budget.