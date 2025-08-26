PetroChina to buy natural gas facilities from controlling shareholder in $5.59 billion deal

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned oil and gas company PetroChina said on Tuesday it had agreed with its controlling shareholder to take over three natural gas storage facilities, in a deal worth 40.02 billion Chinese yuan.
($5.59 billion)
($1 = 7.1529 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)
