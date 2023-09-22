Petronas nears $1.6 billion deal to acquire minority stake in India’s AM Green unit: Report1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Malaysia’s state oil giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is nearing a deal to acquire a minority stake in the ammonia unit of India’s AM Green for about $1.6 billion, according to Bloomberg
Malaysia’s state oil giant Petroliam Nasional Bhd. is nearing a deal to acquire a minority stake in the ammonia unit of India’s AM Green for about $1.6 billion. Petronas is in advanced talks to buy about a 25 per cent stake in the unit, which may be valued at around $6 billion in a deal, according to a report by Bloomberg.