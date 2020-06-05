Petronet invites partners for development of LNG stations

NEW DELHI : Welcoming Petroleum Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)'s decision on establishment of LNG dispensing stations, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL) is now scouting for partners for development of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) dispensing stations.

Recently, the PNGRB had announced that any entity can set up an LNG station in any Geographical Area (GA) or anywhere else, even if it is not the authorised entity for that GA.

In a statement, PLL said as the largest LNG infrastructure company of India it would like to facilitate LNG dispensing infrastructure across the country on major national highways and invites OMCs, CGD entities or any interested parties to partner up for this project.

Petronet’s MD and CEO Prabhat Singh said the company is making all efforts to contribute towards the government's vision of making India a gas based economy and promote LNG as a cleaner, greener and economic automotive fuel for medium and heavy commercial vehicles in India.

PLL has already launched its first commercially registered LNG buses and LNG dispensing stations at its Dahej and Kochi Terminals. These buses are deployed for commuting PLL employees between their residence and work location which demonstrates the safety of LNG as an automotive fuel and provides travel range of 900 km in a single filling. PLL is already developing LNG dispensing infrastructure along Delhi-Mumbai highway and has already floated a tender.

Apart from being environmentally superior fuel, LNG also reduces fuel bill of the fleet operators about 25% and import bill of the country by 30%-40% as compared to crude oil based fuel.

